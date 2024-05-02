International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

