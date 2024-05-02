Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 3,840 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

