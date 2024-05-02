iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBTK)

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $18.90 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
