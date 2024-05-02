iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IBTK)

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $18.90 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

