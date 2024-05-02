iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on May 7th

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4637 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.
