iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after buying an additional 418,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day moving average of $172.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

