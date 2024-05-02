Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

