Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $221.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

