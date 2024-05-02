Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 504,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in General Mills by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,071,000 after acquiring an additional 409,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after acquiring an additional 380,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

