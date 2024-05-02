Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.84 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

