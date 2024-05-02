Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

