Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,630 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,101,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.