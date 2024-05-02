Mission Wealth Management LP Has $989,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

