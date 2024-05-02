MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $286.53 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

