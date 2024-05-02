New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 221,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,671,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,022,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 239,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

