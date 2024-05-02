Norden Group LLC Has $364,000 Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KBR by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of KBR by 212.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 687.1% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $66.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

