Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.53% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. VanEck China Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.