Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 83,750 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,750 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 828,832 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in i-80 Gold by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,954 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 835,370 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in i-80 Gold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 118.74%.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

i-80 Gold Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

