Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 182,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 214,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

