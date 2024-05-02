Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.10. 252,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

