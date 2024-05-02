Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.93 Per Share

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Picton Property Income Stock Performance
Shares of Picton Property Income stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The company has a market capitalization of £357.13 million, a PE ratio of -437.87 and a beta of 0.42. Picton Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.40 ($1.01).
About Picton Property Income
