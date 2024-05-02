REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

