Reviewing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) and Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Network International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -19.19% -1.36% 0.12% Network International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rapid7 and Network International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 8 5 0 2.38 Network International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $55.56, suggesting a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Rapid7’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Network International.

This table compares Rapid7 and Network International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $777.71 million 3.59 -$149.26 million ($2.51) -17.88 Network International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Network International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Network International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions. It also offers various platforms, including Rapid7 managed threat complete consisting of managed detection response that delivers end-to-end threat detection and response, as well as offloads day-to-day vulnerability management operations. In addition, it provides Rapid7 threat complete consisting of InsightIDR, a security information and event management, and extended detection and response solution; and InsightVM, a vulnerability management solution that provides visibility across on-premise and remote endpoints for security teams to evaluate the business risks, and configurations, and share with their IT counterparts for remediation. Further, the company offers Rapid7 cloud risk complete, which includes InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management solution; and InsightAppSec, a dynamic application security testing tool. It also provides professional services. It serves a range of industries, including business services, pharmaceuticals, technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, travel and transportation, government, online services, telecommunications, and professional services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Network International

(Get Free Report)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions. In addition, the company provides value-added services, including SmartView interactive dashboards, SmartView performance report, dynamic currency conversion, multicurrency online, easy payment plan, 3D secure, network self-service, network expense hub, digital wallets, smart bundle, and buy now and pay later; and acquiring processing solutions. Further, it offers card and processing solutions comprising debit and credit card, prepaid card, and commercial card solutions; fraud solutions; loyalty solutions; instant issuance, card control, 3D secure, SmartView, API, and Easy payment plan services; and issuer services, such as network advisory and card processing solutions. Network International Holdings plc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.