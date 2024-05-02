Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 105,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $468.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

