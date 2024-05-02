Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

