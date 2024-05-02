Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

