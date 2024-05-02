Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

