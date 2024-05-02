Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) traded up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 6,874,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 3,583,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.44 million, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

