SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,936 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 437,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.