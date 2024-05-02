Susquehanna Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $225.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.60.

GOOGL opened at $163.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

