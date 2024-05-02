Susquehanna Increases Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $34.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE TRN opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

