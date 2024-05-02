Triumph Capital Management Has $425,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 334.9% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

