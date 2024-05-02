Triumph Capital Management Takes $365,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,930,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $868.10 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $507.19 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $942.92 and a 200 day moving average of $815.57.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

