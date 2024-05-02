United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.35. The company had a trading volume of 76,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

