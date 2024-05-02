United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

