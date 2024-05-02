Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $650.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

