US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kinetik in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.81.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 132.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,589,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

