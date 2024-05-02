Western Asset Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WABF)

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ WABF opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

