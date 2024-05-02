Western Asset Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WABF)

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Western Asset Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ WABF opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $26.21.
Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Bond ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.