1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $574.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLWS

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.