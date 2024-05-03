BMO Capital Markets Trims Wajax (TSE:WJX) Target Price to C$32.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WJX. TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WJX traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 124,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,501. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.88. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$21.63 and a 12-month high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.9178404 EPS for the current year.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

