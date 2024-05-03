BTIG Research Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.30.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,386. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $170.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

