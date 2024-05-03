Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 315,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,039. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.