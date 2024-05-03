MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 31,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

