Carolyn Monroe Sells 3,377 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.68. 484,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

