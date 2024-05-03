DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. DLH had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 73,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Insider Activity at DLH

In other DLH news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

