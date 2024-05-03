Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,536 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $223,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,935. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.