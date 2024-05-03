Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

