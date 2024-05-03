Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

