Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $141,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 47.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Warby Parker by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,195.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 938,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.64. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

