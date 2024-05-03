Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Holdings in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Andretti Acquisition worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Andretti Acquisition by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 398,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 283,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Andretti Acquisition by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,247 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Up 32.0 %

Andretti Acquisition stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,125,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,661. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

