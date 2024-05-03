National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NBHC stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Hovde Group cut their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

